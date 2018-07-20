At Comic-Con, Stargirl added to DC Universe original series lineup

The idea of creating a Netflix-like streaming service focused exclusively on DC Comic book properties is novel, but it'll never work unless the company backs it with a ton of new, exclusive original content.

Good thing, then, that DC Universe's announcement at Comic-Con 2018 was quickly followed by a parade of original TV shows and animated series: Titans, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, new episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders, a new Harley Quinn show, and more. It's also going to be home to Stargirl, a show close to the heart of former DC Chief Creative Officer (and modern comics legend) Geoff Johns.

If you're not familiar with Stargirl, she's one of the first characters Johns created for DC comics. She's Courtney Whitmore, the stepdaughter of the Star-Spangled Kid and closely associated with the Golden-age precursor to the Justice League -- The Justice Society of America.

More importantly, her character is dear to Johns' heart: her personality is heavily based on his sister, who sadly passed away in an airline accident in 1996. The new series is set to follow a teenage Whitmore as she teams up with the Justice Society.

The 13-episode series is set to debut in 2019.




