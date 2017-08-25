Move over unicorns, Starbucks has a Mermaid Frappuccino

Would you like to be under the sea, at least with your beverage of choice? Starbucks is now selling a Mermaid Frappuccino, but wannabe Ariels (or Aquamen?) need to get down to Mexico to buy one.

¡Ya está aquí! Hoy podremos compartir juntos mi bebida favorita: Mermaid Frappuccino. #MermaidSeason pic.twitter.com/iHyMbCHJw9 — Starbucks México (@StarbucksMex) August 24, 2017

You may remember all the fuss in April when Starbucks started making the Unicorn Frappuccino, a similar shockingly colored blended drink named for another mythical creature. The bright beverage sold out in some locations, but not before it decorated Instagram and Facebook accounts from coast to coast.

The Mermaid Frap has been a secret menu item since around the age of its unicorn sibling, created by baristas and bloggers with a creative streak and a lot of time on their hands. But this is an official Starbucks version. Apparently the Mermaid Frappuccino is a green melon creme Frappuccino, topped with blue whipped cream and decorated with blue and pink sugar crystals and violet pearls.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Real Simple it's unlikely the Mermaid Frap will come to US Starbucks locations because some of the ingredients aren't available. As "The Little Mermaid's" Ursula would say, "poor unfortunate souls."

Needless to say, the Mexican customers are having a swimmingly good time showing off their drinks on social media.

Better book that flight to Mexico fast, as the drink is only swimming around for a week.