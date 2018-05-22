Starbucks, not Apple Pay, is the king of mobile payments

Starbucks

Here's a surprising statistic you might like to share:

the top payments app isn't Apple Pay or Google Pay... it's Starbucks. eMarketer says the ranking will remain unchanged through 2022.



This year over 23M people will use the Starbucks app to make point of sale purchase at least once every six months. pic.twitter.com/gOE95KuZer — Sally Shin (@sallyshin) May 22, 2018

According to eMarketer's blog post, the statistics only apply to US-based "proximity" mobile payments -- meaning we're only talking about payments made at a cash register in a store, not online shopping, and not payments you make to friends with Venmo, PayPal, Facebook Messenger etc.

But still -- Starbucks. Not Apple Pay or Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Not a single one of the biggest mobile payment platforms is bigger than coffee, in terms of userbase. And those 23 million people buying Starbucks with their phones only account for 12 percent of Starbucks transactions in the US, according to the company.

I guess it makes sense that Starbucks is bigger, though: it's been working on this since 2010. Apple Pay didn't launch till 2014.