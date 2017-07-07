Star Wars versus Star Trek ends in knife fight

20th Century Fox

"Star Wars" versus "Star Trek". Arguments on both sides are strong, but they don't usually devolve into real-world violence.

But for Jerome Dewayne Whyte, 23 of Oklahoma, a heated debate about which of the two sci-fi universes was better ended in a fight which lead to his arrest last week.

Police say that following an argument Whye followed an unnamed man to his room and pushed him to the ground. After a tussle, Whyte then allegedly began choking the victim who tried to defend himself with a pocket knife. Police say Whyte reached for the knife but ended up cutting himself, and then left.

Whyte was charged with "assault and battery, possession of marijuana and outstanding Oklahoma County warrants" according to Fox 25 News.