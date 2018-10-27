Star Wars TIE silencer wheelchair costume conquers Halloween

Enlarge Image Ryan Scott Miller

Welcome back to the continuing Halloween adventures of super-dad Ryan Scott Miller and his son Jeremy. Jeremy's wheelchair is now a menacing TIE silencer as piloted by Kylo Ren in Star Wars.

Jeremy is 11 and has spina bifida, a condition that affects spinal cord development. His family has been transforming his wheelchair into an incredible cosplay machine for years. In 2017, it was the classic Batmobile. This year he's going to put the hurt on the Rebel Alliance.

The TIE silencer, which appeared in The Last Jedi, is like a much leaner, meaner version of a classic TIE fighter. Jeremy's ride features a PVC pipe frame, working Nerf-gun missiles and Plexiglas parts colored inside with red Sharpie markers.

Both Jeremy and his father are longtime Star Wars fans. Jeremy insisted on going with the Kylo Ren theme for this year.

A video shows the TIE silencer in action, complete with glowing lights. It also shows Jeremy has been practicing his force-choke. The rebels might want to think twice about crossing his path on Halloween.

If you find the TIE silencer inspiring, be sure to check out Jeremy's Batmobile, Ghostbusters Ecto-1 and Star Wars snowspeeder cosplays from previous years.