Black Panther composer to score Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson is slated to score new Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

"Words fail to express how surreal and humbling it feels to be invited into the Star Wars universe," the award-winning composer said in a statement posted to StarWars.com.

In addition to scoring Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, Göransson has composed soundtracks for the films Creed, Creed II, Venom and Fruitvale Station, as well as TV shows Community and New Girl.

"In these next months I hope to honor the tradition of Star Wars' musical landscape while propelling The Mandalorian into new and unchartered territory," Göransson said. "And I will try to remember that there is no try."

The Mandalorian, produced by Jon Favreau, stars Pedro Pascal of Game of Thrones as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, alongside Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

The new Star Wars series will be exclusive to the direct-to-consumer streaming service Disney+, which is set to launch in the US in late 2019.