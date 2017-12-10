Those lucky enough to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" before its official opening next week shared impressions on social media Saturday night after the world premiere in Hollywood.
And Star Wars fans, you can breathe again. First reactions are crazy-good.
Let's start the roll call with CNET's own Ashley Esqueda, who gets right to the point.
Those who saw the film praised it on multiple levels, with kudos for the action and "gorgeous" shots. But bring some Kleenex, as the excitement reportedly melds with the kind of emotional depth fans expect from such an epic franchise. This is all good news for fans who long to feel the disappointment of the prequels recede further and further into outer space.
Star John Boyega, who plays Finn, almost didn't make it to the LA premiere due to bad weather in Atlanta. He ended up making it in time (minus his luggage), but the events led to some fun tweets between Boyega and other Star Wars cast and crew.
"The Last Jedi" opens worldwide Dec. 14. Look for CNET's full review on Dec. 12.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.