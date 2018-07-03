Star Wars: The Last Jedi remake poster mocks angry fans

Lucasfilm Ltd.

An artist is poking fun at Star Wars fans clamoring for a remake of The Last Jedi.

Fernando Reza -- an LA-based graphic artist -- on Monday tweeted an image of his poster for the project, which centers on a muscled Luke Skywalker wielding a lightsaber and massive handgun.

My teaser poster for the Last Jedi Remake is now up in the shop. Poster done, now all we need is a script, a cast, the rights, a director, money, and talent. https://t.co/PhEdA1CHYY #RemakeTheLastJedi #JulyTheSecondBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/j8VczWNHX4 — Fernando Reza (@frodesignco) July 2, 2018

"My teaser poster for the Last Jedi Remake is now up in the shop," he wrote in the tweet. "Poster done, now all we need is a script, a cast, the rights, a director, money, and talent."

The poster also features a similarly muscled Kylo Ren, Supreme Leader Snoke giving a presentation about his origins and plan, a Death Star in triplicate, the Millennium Falcon chasing down Boba Fett's Slave I with a huge cannon attachment, a cyborg Finn hunting Rose, Rey taking some porgs out of the oven and Leia back in her Return of the Jedi bikini (next to BB-8 with a club).

That should keep the angry fans happy.

The Remake The Last Jedi campaign kicked off in June, announcing that its goal isn't to "make one half of the fandom happy over the other, it is to make a film that the fandom in general as a whole enjoys."

Rian Johnson, the director of the original Last Jedi, who received death threats over the movie from angry fans, reacted to the campaign with a tweet saying "please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please."

Neither the campaign, Johnson nor Mark Hamill (who played Skywalker) immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Sunday, a fan posted a GIF showcasing the similarities between Rey and Kylo Ren's lightsaber moves -- which got people talking about whether this was an intentional choice by Johnson and the movie's choreographers

The movie was also added to Netflix last week, so fans can judge for themselves whether a remake is needed.

