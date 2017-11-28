Rian Johnson, director of the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," answered fan questions on Twitter Tuesday in a series of short videos.

While he didn't reveal anything earth-shattering -- except the existence of Millennium Falcon seat belts -- the director did have high praise for his stars, and a few not-so-nice words for the cute new critters known as Porgs.

When asked who was easier to work with, Wookiee Chewbacca or the Porgs, Johnson made it clear whose side he's on. After praising Joonas Suotamo, who's taken over the role of Chewie from original actor Peter Mayhew, he turned to the new creatures.

"The Porgs on the other hand, don't believe any of their press," Johnson said. "They are an absolute nightmare."

The Porgs apparently have a powerful lobby, because shortly after the chat ended, Johnson apologized to their fans.

#porgnation

I’m sorry

I’m so sorry — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 28, 2017

Also in the chat, Johnson was asked to describe the late Carrie Fisher, who played General Leia Organa, in one word. "Singular," he said of the actress, who died in December. "I know she's looking down and giving me the middle finger right now."

When asked about the new character he's most eager for fans to meet, Johnson mentioned Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo and Benicio del Toro's DJ, but chose Kelly Marie Tran's Rose.

"Kelly is an amazing person, and she's so good in the movie, and I love the character Rose. I can't wait for people to meet her," Johnson said.

Fans can scroll through all of Johnson's responses on the Star Wars Twitter account.

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.