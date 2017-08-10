More 'Last Jedi' behind-the-scenes details to be revealed

Entertainment Weekly

Star Wars fans looking for more details on "The Last Jedi," will get a special treat this Friday, when the new issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine hits stores with two covers.

Entertainment Weekly posted a first look at its "Last Jedi" magazine covers on Wednesday and revealed what fans can expect inside the issue, including more back stories on Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but also Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), General Leia (Carrie Fisher) and the new character Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran).

The magazine also released some exclusive photos online from the film which feature both the main cast and some unusual creatures.

This issue of Entertainment Weekly also has more details on those adorable creatures called porgs, as well as the nun-like caretakers found on Luke's island of Ahch-To.

To round out the issue there's added behind-the-scenes commentary from "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson. It'll be interesting to see if he has any more to tell us about Fisher's final portrayal of General Leia.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters worldwide on Dec. 15, 2017.

