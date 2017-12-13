Even the biggest Star Wars fan on Earth can't snag an invite to the most exclusive showing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." That's because it won't be happening on Earth.
The crew of the International Space Station will watch the long-awaited movie on board the ISS. Spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal shared the news on Tuesday and NASA confirmed it to multiple media outlets.
"Don't have a definitive timeline yet," NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot told Inverse. "They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard."
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is a fitting choice for many reasons, one being that three Star Wars droids, the Millennium Falcon and even the Death Star appear on a recent ISS mission patch.
"The Last Jedi" opens worldwide Dec. 14.
