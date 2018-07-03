Warning: Speculation about possible spoilers for Star Wars: Episode IX and spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead.
Think you've dissected and discussed every Easter egg and hidden clue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Maybe not.
On Sunday, Reddit user egoshoppe posted a GIF comparing Rey's (Daisy Ridley) lightsaber training with Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) final battle with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While the two characters don't exactly mirror each other's lightsaber moves, their fights are similar enough to start fans buzzing that the parallels could be intentional.
Not everyone thought it meant something.
"They had the same instructor," wrote Reddit user lurking_digger. "Too bad we didn't see Snope fight, we'd be able to spot the differences."
But a user going by the awesome name CaptainBatpants disagreed, writing, "Luke didn't teach Rey to fight or swing a lightsaber at all before that scene, if ever."
If this was an intentional move by director Rian Johnson, and not simply the result of the two actors having the same stage-combat teacher on set, does the similarity mean that Kylo and Rey have some kind of connection that's yet to be fully explained? You know fans' minds went there. And this being Star Wars, there were naturally some who think a lightsaber battle is just a lightsaber battle. Others, knowing how interwoven Star Wars characters can be, disagreed.
"Someone choreographs those fights...it literally can't NOT be intentional," wrote @JohnDellaporta. "Remarkable choice to do!
And naturally, some fans are wondering if the Kylo-Rey connection goes beyond simple fight skills.
"Could they be related?" wrote Landry Sanders, asking a question that will continue to be posed by many until Star Wars: Episode IX comes out in December 2019. "The films are about the Skywalker saga how does she fit into the Skywalker family?"
But of course, all this fevered speculation could be for naught. "I love the idea of this being foreshadowing," tweeted Jason Madison. "It's also possible the stunt choreographer only taught them one sword combination."
