'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director reveals film's first word

Uh, spoiler alert? On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Friday night, director Rian Johnson revealed the first word spoken in his upcoming Star Wars sequel, "The Last Jedi."

After joking that "your Jedi mind tricks will not work on me," the director agreed that he could reveal the film's first word.

"I can do this, this I can do," Johnson said. "It's we're, W-E-apostrophe-R-E. It's huge!"

This isn't a new spoiler trend. Director J.J. Abrams also told Kimmel the first word of "The Force Awakens" back in 2015 . (It was "this," and some believe it was introducing a dig at George Lucas.)

Feel free to mull who might be saying the word ("two words," Kimmel points out) and who they're referring to, but you'll want to get on that soon.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be in theaters worldwide on Dec. 14.