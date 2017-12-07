'The Last Jedi' has an alien based on Carrie Fisher's dog

The Star Wars universe has a diverse variety of aliens, from Jar-Jar to Jabba, but this is a first. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson confirmed to a fan on Twitter on Tuesday that a creature in the movie is based on late star Carrie Fisher's beloved dog, Gary.
In an image in Empire magazine, the pop-eyed doglike alien is seen being held behind Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) in what appears to be the Canto Bight casino.
Gary, a French bulldog, was Fisher's constant companion and now lives with her assistant Corby McCoin. Gary has his own Instagram account and in October shared a photo where he's seen watching Fisher playing General Leia Organa in a "Last Jedi" trailer.
Fans were pretty enthused about turning to the Bark Side with Space Gary.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be in theaters worldwide on Dec. 14.
