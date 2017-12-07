'The Last Jedi' has an alien based on Carrie Fisher's dog

The Star Wars universe has a diverse variety of aliens, from Jar-Jar to Jabba, but this is a first. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson confirmed to a fan on Twitter on Tuesday that a creature in the movie is based on late star Carrie Fisher's beloved dog, Gary.

In an image in Empire magazine, the pop-eyed doglike alien is seen being held behind Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) in what appears to be the Canto Bight casino.

YES! Wow, good eyes. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 6, 2017

Gary, a French bulldog, was Fisher's constant companion and now lives with her assistant Corby McCoin. Gary has his own Instagram account and in October shared a photo where he's seen watching Fisher playing General Leia Organa in a "Last Jedi" trailer.

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher the Dog (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Fans were pretty enthused about turning to the Bark Side with Space Gary.

Lbr, #SpaceGary is going to be the best thing about The Last Jedi — Kaitlyn (@Kaitybug87) December 7, 2017

To hell with #PorgNation. To hell with #SpaceDern. I am only here now for #SpaceGary. https://t.co/SoPSAqvt59 — Justin Jagoe (@JustinJagoe) December 6, 2017

Licking one stormtrooper at a time 🤣#spacegary pic.twitter.com/S3LSiVrFq4 — clair henry (@irishgeekgirl) December 7, 2017

Just when I think there is nothing good left in the world I find out that Gary Fishers (Carrie's pet pooch) is referenced in the new film. #spacegary https://t.co/j1pIkQ12Eg — Jake De Búrca (@workofbourke) December 7, 2017

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be in theaters worldwide on Dec. 14.