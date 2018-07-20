Now Playing: Watch this: Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns

Miss the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi? Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming back for 12 brand new episodes for Disney's upcoming streaming service.

At Thursday's San Diego Comic-Con Star Wars: Clone Wars panel celebrating the show's 10-year anniversary, supervising director Dave Filoni revealed the award-winning animated series is returning after being cancelled in 2013.

This standing ovation came after the crowd just learned The Clone Wars is coming back. #CloneWarsSaved #sdcc18 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/7mNS1N2kNG — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) July 19, 2018

The trailer for the new season dropped on Thursday, showing Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Clone Trooper Rex and a nice surprise return for Ahsoka Tano. Fans last saw her more recently on Disney's other animated series, Star Wars Rebels, during a later time in the Star Wars saga.

It looks like fans will finally get to see the first time Tano works with Skywalker since her departure from the Jedi Order, as The Clone Wars ended right after she walked away.

"I'm so excited the secret is out because it is a secret that Filoni had to keep for the past couple of months," Ashley Eckstein (the voice of Ahsoka Tano) told me Friday. "It's been dream come true. Clone Wars coming back is something I thought wasn't gonna happen. It was literally such a memorable chapter of my life."

A new graphic featuring the hashtag #CloneWarsSaved was also revealed during Thursday's panel. Filoni mentioned before the announcement that he's received countless requests from fans to save The Clone Wars -- even though at the time the show was cancelled it was out of his hands.

Actor James Arnold Taylor (the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi) was also elated by the news. He tweeted a video on Thursday saying "I'm excited to see your reactions. It's so exciting to see so many people excited about this because you all did it. Thanks for getting the folks at Lucasfilm and Disney to save The Clone Wars."

The new series will see the return of beloved characters, but there are also plenty of storylines still to tell for this revival, with Filoni mentioning on the panel that an entire binder of unused ideas exists and throughout the panel he showed sketches that depicted these so far unmade adventures.

These include the Siege of Mandalore, which will involve Tano, and the adventures of a "bad batch" of Clones (which fans can see in a story reel format on Star Wars' website).

"Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller," Filoni was quote as saying on the official Star Wars site Thursday. "I'm happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone Wars."

The new Clone Wars is set to return on Disney's untitled streaming service sometime in 2019.

First published, July 19, 1:19 p.m. PT.

Update, July 20 at 2:38 p.m. PT: Adds reaction from voice actors Ashley Eckstein and James Arnold Taylor.