Enlarge Image Disney

Get ready for more Star Wars tales from a galaxy far, far away.

Disney's new series Star Wars Resistance takes place before the events of The Force Awakens, and focuses on young Resistance pilot Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono, who will be tasked with spying on the First Order.

In a new video posted on Wednesday, series creator Dave Filoni joins the cast and crew as they talk about core characters in Star Wars Resistance referred to as Team Fireball.

"They're not caught up in the bigger things going on in the galaxy," Filoni says in the video. "What unifies this team is that they need each other. They need to try and win races to survive and make money. Our hero Kaz is a very good pilot."

"He's good at flying but he's not really good at spying," actor Christopher Sean who plays Kaz says in the video.

The video also introduces the father figure of Team Fireball -- Jarek Yeager (voiced by actor Scott Lawrence), who is a mechanic and former pilot for the Rebellion.

We also meet character Tam Ryvora (voiced by actor Suzie McGrath), another mechanic on Team Fireball who works alongside Yeager.

"She's tough and no-nonsense, and has attitude," McGrath says of Tam.

And of course, no Star Wars series is complete without an unusual alien character. In this case it's the always-optimistic character Neeku (voiced by Josh Brener).

The new series will also feature Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma with actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie respectively reprising their roles.

And yes, the beloved roly-poly droid BB-8 will be in the show too.

Now Playing: Watch this: Star Wars Resistance shows Poe Dameron, BB-8 giving out...

In addition to Christie and Isaac, other actors in the series include Myrna Velasco, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash and Rachel Butera.

Star Wars Resistance will air Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel with encore runs on Disney XD.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.