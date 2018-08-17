Star Wars Resistance trailer shows Poe Dameron and a new spy

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Resistance is bringing Poe Dameron, BB-8 and new Resistance spy Kazuda Xiono to life in an anime-style series debuting on Disney Channel on Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The Star Wars Twitter account posted both the premiere date and a first trailer for the show Friday, in which Xiono (Christopher Sean) is given a mission from Dameron (Oscar Issac) to spy on the Colossus -- an aircraft where he is charged with figuring out who the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa (Rachel Buteras), can consider allies or enemies.

BB-8 joins Xiono on this mission, which takes place before Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The show will also involve dangerous sky races and the looming threat of the First Order, and will at some point feature Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie reprising her role as Captain Phasma.

Other stars for the show include Suzie McGrath as Tam Ryvora, Scott Lawrence Jarek Yeager, Myrna Velasco as Torra Doza, Josh Brener as Neeku Vozo, Donald Faison as Hype Fazon, Jim Rash as Flix and Bobby Moynihan as Orka.

Star Wars Resistance, which is the latest show from Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars producer Dave Filoni, will kick off with a one-hour premiere titled The Recruit. Filoni isn't serving as the showrunner for Resistance, he created it and left the day-to-day duties to executive producers Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman. Amy Beth Christenson is the show's art director.

Filoni, who earlier this year wrapped Star Wars Rebels, is returning to his previously-cancelled The Clone Wars show, which is getting a seventh season for Disney's upcoming streaming service.