Star Wars Resistance shorts tide fans over during midseason break

Star Wars Resistance took a midseason break after Sunday's episode, but Lucasfilm is keeping the spark of rebellion lit with a series of 12 shorts.

Three bite-size chunks of the CGI animated series debuted Monday on the Disney Channel's YouTube channel.

The Search for Kaz focuses on BB-8 trying to find Kazuda Xiono (aka Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) on the Colossus refueling platform. Since Kaz is working on a targeting computer, it's likely this is set just before Synara's Score.

The second one, Dart and Cover, sees Kaz displaying his dart-throwing skills to Torra Doza (Myrna Velasco), until eccentric astromech droid Bucket shows him how it's done.

Neeku's Reward shows head mechanic Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence) buying Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener) lunch to show his appreciation for his Nikto employee's hard work -- leading to a surprising level of chaos in the Colossus' marketplace.

It's all pretty throwaway stuff, but looks as gorgeous as the show always does. We'll update this as more shorts are released during December and continue our full episode recaps in January.