Star Wars Resistance is an anime prequel to The Force Awakens

Disney

Disney on Thursday revealed Star Wars Resistance, an animated series taking place before the events of 2015's The Force Awakens.

The show will focus on young Resistance pilot Kazuda Xiono, who will be tasked with spying on the First Order. While Xiono's a new character, the show will feature Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma with Oscar Issac and Gwendoline Christie respectively reprising their roles.

Dave Filoni, who just wrapped the Star Wars Rebels series and before that led Star Wars: The Clone Wars, serves as creator on the new show.

"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," Filoni said in a statement. "There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time."

Other voice actors announced include Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (EastEnders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community), and Rachel Butera (Tammy's Tiny Tea Time).

Star Wars Resistance is set to debut this fall on Disney XD.