Star Wars Resistance episode 8: Synara's Score brings pirate danger

The eighth episode of Star Wars Resistance isn't quite as strong as the last few, but hints at one character's fascinating moral quandary and sees the villains' plans falling into place.

The Colossus refueling platform is vulnerable to further pirate attacks while its Ace Squadron is away, so Resistance spy/mechanic Kazuda Xiono (aka Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) and Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath) are tasked with getting a part to repair its automated turrets.

They're told not to alert anyone about the nonfunctioning defenses and turn to the recently arrived Synara San (Nazneen Contractor) for help, not knowing that she's actually an infiltrator working for the pirates.

Synara is clearly conflicted

"It seems we both want the the same thing -- more than what life has offered us."

Synara gets to know Tam and clearly sympathizes with her situation.. She's also truly shocked when Tam risks her life to make sure she's safe as the pirates attack and takes out one of her outlaw allies to save Tam in return.

This sets up a fascinating dynamic for future episodes -- will Synara turn on the pirates? Will she reveal that the First Order is actually supporting the pirates in an effort to take over the Colossus, blowing the whole plot wide open? Let's hope so.

Kaz is a terrible liar, but getting better in a fight

He bumbles his way through his cover story with Synara, hinting that he has a crush on her. These moments, along the self-imposed "silence" of colleague Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener), slow the episode down too much.

However, he manages to hold his own and play a vital role in getting the platform's turrets back online -- smoothly taking out a hulking Trandoshan pirate -- earning more respect from chief mechanic Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence).

Yeager's lost none of his military skills

The forrmer rebel does some pretty slick flying in the small transport he and Kaz use to reach the turrets' targeting computer, holding off pirate boss Kragan Gorr (Gary Anthony Williams) and taking a very effective brute force approach to making the repairs.

He's also the only person to realize how convenient the timing of the pirates' attack was, telling Kaz that he was "never the only spy on this platform." But does he suspect Synara?

Looks like First Order has what it wants

With the Colossus in flames outside his office, platform boss Captain Doza (Jason Hightower) contacts Commander Pyre (Liam McIntyre) -- whose last mission involved capturing or killing children -- and agrees to the First Order's offer of protection from the pirates.

"I will arrive to oversee the details of our proposal… personally," says the sinister Pyre.

Guess we'll be seeing a First Order occupation of the Colossus -- an exciting prospect, and one that should up the stakes considerably.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD. Check out the official episode guide for more trivia.

