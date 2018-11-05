Star Wars Resistance episode 6: First Order trouble follows The Children from Tehar

Lucasfilm

The CGI animated series Star Wars Resistance gives us a sense of what the First Order has been up to in the sixth episode.

We're introduced to Kel (Anthony Del Rio) and Eila (Nikki SooHoo), a pair of young siblings who've come to the Colossus refuelling platform to escape the militaristic regime, and their plight starts to open Kazuda Xiono's (AKA Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) eyes to the threat he faces.

Kaz is finding balance

He manages to advance his spying mission by gathering intel on the First Order and fulfil his duties as a mechanic by replacing the compensator (which, admittedly, he did break) for fellow mechanic Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath).

His quick thinking saves Kel and Eila from the First Order goons and he hears the name Kylo Ren for the first time. He reports that to Resistance pilot Ello Asty (Matthew Wood) -- who stands in for Poe Dameron as his contact within the rebel group.

If Ello's name seems weird, it's because he's a reference to the album Hello Nasty by the Beastie Boys -- The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams likes to include nods to the band in his work. Ello is shot down over Starkiller Base in that movie's final battle.

Lucasfilm

The First Order is staying under the radar

We find out that Kylo Ren hasn't risen to infamy yet, since Kaz and Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener) aren't familiar with the name when they learn that he led the "small army" that razed the children's homeworld, Tehar, and killed their parents. Tehar apparently lies in the galaxy's Unknown Regions, where the First Order amassed its forces after the fall of the Empire.

It seems that the Resistance didn't know Kylo was linked to the First Order so this gives us a sense that no one had a clue what he did after he and the Knights of Ren killed Luke Skywalker's Jedi students (seen in flashbacks in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi).

Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) wants the children brought back or killed -- suggesting that she wants to recruit them as Stormtroopers and cover up the First Order's crimes. She's tasked Commander Pyre (Liam McIntyre) with this mission to hunt the children down. He's quite intimidating, and his gold armor looks spectacular in the show's cel-shaded CGI animation style.

Lucasfilm

Neeku is incredibly kind

"Money should be used on the necessities, for anyone who needs it."

Neeku, Kaz's fellow mechanic, pays for his friend's water and later springs for the herbal medicine Eila needs without even being asked.

This decency is most likely the reason for his bond with the Chelludi -- shell-folk who act as the engineers, maintenance workers and janitors of the Colossus. Their unobtrusive nature and essential role makes them ideal spies, but only someone like Neeku would have the patience for their slow speech pattern.

Their ability to slow down their life systems saves the day by convincing the First Order that the children are dead (even if it was Kaz's idea).

The Colossus has an underbelly, but it's not dark

The Chelludi live on the platform's engineering level, which is a little dark and grimy, but they're quite gentle and friendly.

Watch BB-8 stopping to check each step as he follows Kaz and Neeku down, just as he did when he followed Rey into the basement of Maz's castle in The Force Awakens. Later, he loses control when he rushes down and fails to check.

Lucasfilm

Captain Doza isn't playing his hand yet

The Colossus boss (Jason Hightower) knows Kaz had a run-in with the First Order, but doesn't reveal that when they meet. It seems like he's determined to play both sides, since he doesn't mention Kaz to Phasma when he contacts her about the children being on the Colossus.

But who will he side with when the chips are down? It's highly likely that the First Order will come to take the platform by force in the end, so his true allegiance will most likely reveal itself then.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns

He's also intrigued by the children's symbol (which Kaz leaves with him after their meeting) -- it's most likely a mark of their tribe. If he finds out that the First Order killed this group, he'll probably side with the Resistance.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD.