Star Wars Resistance characters leap from screen to Hasbro action figures

The characters from the animated Star Wars Resistance show will get a line of action figures in spring 2019.
Hasbro revealed Thursday morning during New York Comic-Con that there will be a line of 3.75-inch toys that feature each character in the anime-inspired style of Star Wars Resistance.
Each of the single figures will cost $8 (about £5 or AU$10), while the packages which include Poe Dameron with BB-8 and Jarek Yeager with his droid Bucket will cost $13. The models include:
Lead character Kazuda Xiono, voiced on the show by Christopher Sean.
A two-pack with Poe Dameron, voiced by Oscar Issac, and BB-8.
Commander Pyre, a First Order Stormtrooper officer outfitted in a black and gold armor.
Torra Doza, a competitive pilot voiced by Myrna Velasco.
The salvager Synara San.
Major Vonreg, who's voiced by Lex Lang on the show and flies a custom crimson TIE fighter.
Jarek Yeager and his droid Bucket, available in a two-pack.
And a First Order stormtrooper in that classic white armor.
Star Wars Resistance premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.
