Millennium Falcon waffles are tasty enough for you, old man

Waffles just might be the official food of the Star Wars universe -- washed down with blue milk, of course. There's a Death Star waffle maker, and ones that make the breakfast edibles in the shape of Stormtrooper helmets, Darth Vader and even BB-8. Now, the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy has moved into the kitchen.

You can buy a Millennium Falcon waffle maker for $40 (£30, AU$52) though honestly, the result looks more like pancakes.

"Serve up the fastest ship in the galaxy every morning with this Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker," the Amazon product page brags. "Looks like the Millennium Falcon right down to the side cockpit, and all the nooks and crannies are perfect for holding syrup!"

The officially licensed waffle maker comes from Pangea Brands, which has a full Star Wars line of appliances, including immersion blenders shaped like lightsabers, a Darth Vader panini press, a Death Star popcorn maker and more. She may not look like much, but she's got it where it cooks.