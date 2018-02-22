John Wilson

Star Wars star gets star. It sounds like one of those old-timey tabloid headlines, but it's true. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films and is also known for his voice work at Batman villain The Joker, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We are proud to add this extraordinary talent to the historic Hollywood monument," Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

Hamill, 66, will receive the 2,630th star on the famed California landmark, and his Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford and saga creator George Lucas will speak at the March 8 ceremony. We can only hope they will toast him with blue -- or green -- milk.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce adds about 24 stars per year, but it's not a free honor. The nominee's sponsor pays $40,000 (about £28,776, AU$51,288) for creation and installation of the star, the ceremony and maintenance of the walkway. The Walk itself, sprawling down southern California's famed Hollywood Boulevard, is free to visit, with fans regularly placing flowers or other memorabilia on their favorite stars' markers.

Hamill has another honor coming up in March: He'll be one of the presenters at the Academy Awards on March 4, along with "Last Jedi" co-stars Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran, and is already joking about it on Twitter.