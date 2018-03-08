The stars in Hollywood's galaxy are shining a little brighter Thursday after Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker of Star Wars fame, got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hamill, who's also known as the voice of The Joker in animated shows and video games, was supported at the ceremony by his Star Wars film co-star Harrison Ford and series creator George Lucas.

"And they spelled it right!" Hamill called out as his name was revealed on the star. (Some of us with complicated names can relate. Despite his fame, Mark probably sees a lot of Hammill/Hammil/Hammil.)

Happy #JediDay! Celebrate with us as @HamillHimself gets his star on the Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/wOHEPzR7Lg — Star Wars (@starwars) March 8, 2018

In his speech before the reveal, Hamill thanked his fans.

"You are with me through thick and thin, in the highs, in the lows, in everywhere in-between," he said. "If it weren't for the public, I'd be nowhere, and from Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much and may the Force be with each and every one of you." Hamill then let out the creepy Joker laugh.

It's been a good month for Hamill: On Sunday, he joined fellow Star Wars cast members Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, and BB-8 to present two Academy Awards. And on Wednesday, he offered a kind word to a young female Star Wars fan who was worried about being teased for liking "boy stuff."

"Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief," Hamill wrote, sharing the GIF of Luke dusting off his shoulders in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." He went on to say, "Boy stuff"? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away."

