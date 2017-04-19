Star Wars flyboys reunite in viral photo: Cool Han, Luke

An image of Star Wars stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford throws fans on Twitter into hyperdrive.

Tech Culture

Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a longtime pal at your side, kid.

Late Tuesday, Star Wars star Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) tweeted photos of himself with co-star Harrison Ford (Han Solo), and awwww, seeing the two together touched Twitter's heart.

Fans would like to point out that Harrison Ford pointing -- and Star Wars pointing in general -- is kind of a thing.

And Carrie Fisher, of course, was remembered.

Ford and Hamill didn't get any scenes together in "The Force Awakens," but for now, this will do just fine.

