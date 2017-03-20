'Star Wars' nostalgia: See first-ever photo of Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker is an elder statesman in the Star Wars saga nowadays, but back in 1976 when he was shooting the original film (released in 1977), he was just a young pup of 25, with floppy hair and a farm boy's innocence.

On Saturday, Hamill shared what might be the first-ever photo of him as Luke Skywalker, noting that it was taken in Tunisia on the very first day of filming for the movie, before he'd even shot a scene.

Hamill looks young and nervous, interlacing his fingers and squinting into the sun. And are those a few Jawas in the background?

A fan wanted to know what young Skywalker was thinking.

@HamillHimself At that very moment, were you thinking "This is gonna be my big break" or "Crap, it's early, dusty and way too bright"? — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) March 18, 2017

And Hamill responded.

Judging by my clueless expression, probably both. Crew was kind but thought #SW was "rubbish"-I kept telling them"We're on a winner!"#LOLukehttps://t.co/S6mzZbWLvD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

While some fans just had fun with the trip down memory-galaxy lane.

@HamillHimself since Tatooine is farthest from the bright center of the universe, it took 40 years for us to just now see this photo. — Matthew McGarity (@mcgaritydotme) March 18, 2017

@HamillHimself I can imagine a holo version of that on the Lars homestead wall! #FamilyPhotos — Chrystaroth (@Chrystaroth) March 18, 2017

@HamillHimself "Ugh, these hands! So awkward and cumbersome! Why do I even need two??" — Steve Schine (@SteveSchine) March 18, 2017

@HamillHimself@HamillHimself I wonder how your alter ego would weigh in on who has the cooler utility belt, #lukeskywalker or #batman ? — Doug (@river_dawg) March 18, 2017

@HamillHimself You're NOT going to Tosche station dressed like that young man! Get your Sunday-best power converter suit on pronto. — Phaedo (@PhaedoShade) March 18, 2017

@HamillHimself i can always relate to that other poor R2 unit because i too have a bad motivator — Annie Eerie (@AnnieEerie) March 18, 2017

Hamill will return as a much older and wiser Luke again in "The Last Jedi," set for international release on December 15, 2017.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.