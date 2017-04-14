The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer has arrived

2:01 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Enlarge Image Lucasfilm

"Breathe, just breathe."

It happened finally. Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, we got our first look at "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." During a panel all about upcoming episode 8, we learned a little bit more (stress on little) about the film from Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, director Rian Johnson, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and a brief appearance by BB-8 -- oh, and we got to check out a brand-new poster.

In addition, we got to briefly meet a new character (!!) named Rose, who is played by Kelly Marie Tran. "She's part of the resistance and she works maintenance," said Tran. Johnson added, "She's not a soldier, she's not a hero, she just gets pulled into" this world.

Ridley, who plays Rey, teased a bit about episode 8, saying we pick up her story right where "Force Awakens" left off, but "it's difficult to meet your heroes, because it might not be what you expect."

The First Order will make some aggressive moves right in the beginning of "Last Jedi," Johnson said." Hype-master Kennedy said that director Johnson "has an amazing uniqueness" to his writing and directing.

Johnson, who said the film is still in post-production, also shared some of his own behind-the-scenes photos.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives in Australia, the UK and the US on December 15.