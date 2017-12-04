'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' cast says film is intimate, emotional

Brian Tong/CNET

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is heading to a darker, more intimate place when it premieres this month, said the film's cast and director Sunday.

Director Rian Johnson and the stars of Episode VIII offered hints at a press event held in Los Angeles, which took place after the cast had a chance to see the final cut of the movie. Johnson in particular emphasized his plan to dive deeper into the story kicked off in 2015's "The Force Awakens."

"I think we've been kind of trained to expect it will be a little darker and obviously it looks a littler darker. We're going to go to some intense places in the movie but I hope also it's fun," Johnson said.

Johnson added that "The Last Jedi" will also keep a bigger focus on the perspectives of lead characters like Luke Skywalker and Rey, with less time covering the story from the perspectives of droids C-3PO and R2-D2 as has been the case in previous Star Wars trilogies.

And when asked if we'll Ewoks, Johnson joked, "It'll depend what drugs you take before you see the movie."

Andy Serkis (who plays Supreme Leader Snoke) said he was blown away by what came together.

Enlarge Image Brian Tong/CNET

"I was so caught up with it not least because it was really intimate and very emotional and I wasn't expecting that at all. It's very very powerful, and it touches you," Serkis said. "What Rian's done incredibly is make this dance tonally, between these great epic moments, and hilarious antics, literally flipping on a dime and then going right into the heart of these beautiful characters and you really care."

Mark Hamill, who returns as Luke Skywalker, said that Johnson really pushed him out of his comfort zone for this movie.

"My line in the script that epitomized my reaction more than anything, 'This is not going to go the way you think,'" Hamill said.

Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, notes that his character and First Order General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) have a rivalry to be explored and that Johnson slows down the story to show some of that "bitchy infighting" that takes place.

"The Last Jedi" continues the adventures of Rey, Finn and Poe fighting alongside Luke Skywalker and General Leia. Once again they battle the Kylo Ren and the villainous First Order, complete with loads of lightsaber duels and space battles.

Other returning characters include Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. With the help of CGI, Lupita Nyong'o plays Maz Kanata and Andy Serkis returns to embody Supreme Leader Snoke. The film also features the final performance from the late Carrie Fisher

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be in theaters around the world on December 14.

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer drops in full force

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.