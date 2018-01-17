Disney

It could be a plotline in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." Australian site Pedestrian reported on Monday that an anonymous person edited "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to eliminate or minimize the female characters, uploading the resulting cut to Swedish file-sharing website The Pirate Bay.

The 46-minute-long cut eliminates Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo entirely and reduces the roles of Daisy Ridley (Rey), Carrie Fisher (Leia) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), among other bizarre changes.

"When there's a scene where a woman is cut in making some important statement that can be substituted by another statement by a guy, then she gets cut out," Pedestrian quotes the anonymous uploader. Also, the new edit "cut out most shots showing female fighters/pilots and female officers commanding people around/having ideas."

Writer Priscilla Page started the online mockery, and some famous Star Wars faces soon joined in.

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

Agreed. But let me add

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- mh https://t.co/H3jacep5sU — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

Great points. Hope it’s okay to make a final point...

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YnXFrjW47r — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 16, 2018

Good to know we're on the same page, son. https://t.co/5hA1pd7CPM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

Good talk, everyone. I’m glad we hashed this out. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

Fans had their say, too, with more than one envisioning the reaction of late star Carrie Fisher, who played Leia and was famously unafraid to speak out.

And somewhere, Carrie is deciding which one of the thin-skinned fanboys she shall bestow the Great Cosmic Middle Finger upon first. — Erin M. Roll (@ErinMRoll) January 16, 2018

This is one of those moments that I wish Carrie was here to have a take on this... @rianjohnson @HamillHimself — Joseph Nevin (@JosephGNevin) January 16, 2018

Oh man, I wonder the glorious joke that Carrie Fisher would come up for this stupidity 😂 — Leandro Dubost (@LeandroDubost) January 16, 2018

I think we all know her take. Nothing but respect for my Princess... pic.twitter.com/06KWqPsH05 — 🖤P3nny Dr3dful🖤 (@p3nny_dr3dful) January 16, 2018