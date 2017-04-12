Star Wars' John Boyega comes back to Earth with 'Detroit'

It's not easy to be a Star Wars stormtrooper with a conscience, but don't think coming back to Earth makes things any easier. John Boyega, who played Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," is fighting different kinds of battles in the new trailer for the upcoming film "Detroit," about that city's 1967 riots.

Kathryn Bigelow, who won the best director Oscar for 2009's "The Hurt Locker," is directing, with a screenplay by her frequent collaborator Mark Boal, who also claimed an Oscar for "Hurt Locker." Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell and Hannah Murray also star.

As with "Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," another Bigelow-Boal collaboration, the "Detroit" trailer excels in slowly ratcheting up the tension until the guns go off and everything falls to hell.

"Detroit" will be released in the US on August 4, with international dates yet to come.