Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game will be dark tale coming in 2019

Respawn Entertainment/EA Games

The creators of Titanfall are making a dark Star Wars game set after the fall of the Jedi Order.

Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella teased Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during Electronic Arts' E3 2018 press conference Saturday, announcing that it "takes place during the dark times" in a period where "the Jedi are being hunted."

A website for the game also popped up Saturday, saying the story will involve a "surviving Padawan" just after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The game is described as a single-player, action-adventure title according to StarWars.com's announcement.

Apart from that, Zampella just said the game is due for holiday 2019 and will let players hold a lightsaber.

For more from EA's press conference, get all of Saturday's updates here.

First published June 9, 2018 at 11:35 a.m. PT.

Update 12:30 p.m. PT: Adds additional details.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.