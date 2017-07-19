Here's your first peek at Lando in the Han Solo movie

lining up a shot today from my director's monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Ron Howard took over the reins of the standalone Han Solo Star Wars movie and wasted no time in dropping some teasing behind-the-scene photos from the film shoot. The director shared a look at hairy alien Chewbacca on Monday. He followed that up with a Tuesday Instagram sneak peek at Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

At first glance, Howard's Instagram photo seems to be focused on the director as he sits in front of a pair of monitors. Look closer at the visible monitor and you will see Glover in costume as Lando wearing a yellow outfit, though there's no cape in evidence. Lando appears to possibly be inside a spacecraft or some sort of control room, but there's little to go on.

The Han Solo movie covers the space smuggler's early years. Billy Dee Williams played the role in the original Star Wars films and famously wore an expansive cape.

Howard posted a photo a week ago showing a line-up of colorful costumes and asking fans to guess who the closet belongs to. Everyone's best guess is "Lando," but we will have to wait for our suspicions to be confirmed. The movie is due out in 2018.