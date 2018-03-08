VIDEO: Flyover the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Construction Site Take a voyage over the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge construction site in this new video! http://bit.ly/2oU8rjQ Posted by Disney Parks Blog on Thursday, March 8, 2018

Admittedly, Disney's upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme-park attraction coming to California's Disneyland doesn't look like much now. But watching the above drone footage offered up by Disney on Thursday builds the anticipation for the park, which is expected to open sometime in 2019.

The park looks huge, though it's mostly scaffolding and cranes at the moment. But when the video's almost over, the image fades into an artist's rendering of what the park is expected to look like, and it's a pretty cool world to imagine.

From the details leaked so far, guests are promised an immersive Star Wars experience, where they can take control of the Millennium Falcon and escape First Order Stormtroopers. (And on the less-tense side, sample Luke Skywalker's infamous blue milk.)

Another version of the park, this one at Florida's Walt Disney World and including an immersive hotel, will open sometime after the California park.