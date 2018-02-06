CNET también está disponible en español.

New Star Wars films coming from 'Game of Thrones' creators

From Winterfell to outer space: The producers of HBO's hit sword-and-sorcery series take on another challenge, this time in a galaxy far, far away.

Sansa Stark (left) and Leia Organa

Star Wars and "Game of Thrones" both feature sprawling universes and memorable characters, such as Sansa Stark (left) and Leia Organa. The "Thrones" producers should feel right at home.

 HBO/Disney

Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones," will be writing and producing a new series of Star Wars films.

This isn't the same series "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson is working on, Lucasfilm was quick to note in a statement.

"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today," said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. "Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."

"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. "We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of 'Game of Thrones' is complete."

No dates or details for the new films have been announced. "Game of Thrones" is expected to return in 2019.

