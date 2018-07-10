Enlarge Image 20th Century Fox

Grab your space cape and get ready to flirt. Star Wars original trilogy actor Billy Dee Williams is reported to be reprising his famous role as Lando Calrissian for Lucasfilm's upcoming Episode IX movie.

"Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that Williams will indeed be returning to the Star Wars big screen for the first time since 1983's Return of the Jedi," according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

This isn't the first time Williams has returned as smooth-talking gambler Lando. Previously in 2015, Williams returned as a younger version of Lando in Disney's animated series Star Wars Rebels.

In 2014, Williams even danced dressed as Lando to pay tribute to his role in Star Wars with a cha-cha number that had Ewoks in the audience cheering in his appearance on the celebrity competition TV show Dancing with the Stars.

Williams will be joining actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver in their on-going roles. Actor Keri Russell is one of the newer additions to the cast. Her role has yet to be revealed.

The yet-to-be-titled Star Wars Episode IX , directed by J.J. Abrams, opens worldwide in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

