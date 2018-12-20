Star Wars Episode 9 only 365 days away, Wookieepedia reminds us

Disney

Patience you must have, my young Padawan.

Wookieepedia reminded us on Thursday that we're exactly a year away from Star Wars Episode 9 hitting theaters.

The wiki for all things far, far away tweeted a shot of the Roman numeral against a starry background.

"365," it wrote, alluding to the movie's Dec. 20, 2019 release date.

The movie, which sees J.J. Abrams back in the director's chair, will be the final installment of the Skywalker saga, finishing the trilogy Abrams started with 2015's The Force Awakens and continued by Rian Johnson in The Last Jedi.

The movie will see the late Carrie Fisher returning to her role as General Leia Organa via unseen footage.