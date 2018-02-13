Disney

The galaxy far, far away is getting closer.

Over the weekend at the D23 Disney fan event held in Japan, Disney Parks released more details about changes coming to its parks worldwide, including the much anticipated Star Wars-inspired park coming to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The details, which were also shared on Disney's blog, were scant, but promising. (There's also a seven-second video, which is pretty much just the still photo above, but with space battles happening outside the windows.)

The resort is planned to be "immersive," meaning visitors will be considered "active residents" of the Star Wars galaxy, and can dress accordingly. Windows at the resort will offer glimpses into "space," which likely will look somewhat like the space battles in the above video. (This is sounding a lot like HBO's "Westworld," so let's hope things are a little more under control.)

The resort will be "seamlessly connected to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios." Florida's Galaxy's Edge park doesn't have an opening date yet, but it won't happen until after a similar location at the California parks opens in 2019.

As we already knew, the Florida resort will be set on the planet Batuu, will allow visitors to pilot Han Solo's famed Millennium Falcon, and will serve up Luke Skywalker's childhood drink of blue milk.

Other Disney park news came out over the weekend. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" roller coaster coming to Florida's Epcot park will "be one of the world's longest enclosed roller coasters," and will open in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 2021, Disney officials said.

And Pixar Pier, a new theme-park land highlighting stories from Pixar movies, will open June 23 at Disney California Adventure. It'll include a roller coaster themed around "The Incredibles," and dubbed the Incredicoaster.