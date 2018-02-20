Star Wars Death Star cat cave lets the furce be with Fluffy

Enlarge Image The Monster Factory

You've always suspected your cat is more aligned with the dark side than the light, so you should just give in and get it a Death Star Pet Cave from The Monster Factory.

The pet cave/bed is designed with a detailed soft outer shell that sports an oversized opening where the superlaser dish should be. The interior cushion is removable for cleaning.

While the pet cave is perfectly sized for a not-too-gigantic cat, it can also accommodate a small dog, an incredibly tiny Ewok or several porgs from "The Last Jedi" (assuming they don't mind getting cozy with each other). Unfortunately, you'll need to come up with a different solution for your oversize tauntaun.

The Monster Factory, which ships worldwide, lists the pet cave as available for preorder for £30 ($42, AU$53), with the release set for March 9. The manufacturer and retailer teamed up with Disney and the Star Wars brand last year and it also offers a human-sized Death Star camping tent for Stormtroopers who enjoy getting out into nature.

The Death Star pet cave joins a proud lineage of mostly DIY Star Wars pet gear, including this landspeeder cat bed, an AT-AT cat condo and an AT-ST cat playhouse. At least the pet cave will get your kitty started in its Sith Lord training with a minimal amount of effort on your part.