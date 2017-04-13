Star Wars' Carrie Fisher tribute video sparks joy and sadness

The Star Wars Celebration fan event kicked off Thursday in Orlando, Florida, with the release of a video tribute to Carrie Fisher that was simultaneously joyful, celebratory and heartbreaking. Fisher, who brought Princess Leia to life, died of cardiac arrest in late 2016.

The video shows famous on-screen moments and ones from behind the scenes too. There's the iconic "I love you" footage with Princess Leia and Han Solo and some brief battle clips. The Star Wars film scenes are intercut with snippets of interviews that serve to remind us of Fisher's sparkling, no-holds-barred personality.

Other Star Wars celebrities, including director J.J. Abrams, Harrison Ford and Gwendoline Christie, talk about what Fisher and Princess Leia mean to them. The tribute shows not only how integral Fisher was to the Star Wars world, but how important it was to her in turn.

The video debuted during a panel featuring actress Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, on Thursday.