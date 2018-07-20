CBS All Access

Not every voyage needs to be a full episode long. CBS's streaming show Star Trek: Discovery will explore some strange new backstories with a series of shorts called Star Trek: Short Treks. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

The announcement came on Friday during a Star Trek: Discovery panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. CBS All Access will release four standalone films, each running 10 to 15 minutes.

While Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is the star of the main show, the shorts will focus on members of the supporting cast. Rainn Wilson will return as space-faring conman Harry Mudd and will also direct the short.

Another short will feature Saru (Doug Jones). He plays the first Kelpien in Starfleet and we can expect to learn more about how an alien who was a prey species on his home planet came to be on a spaceship. CBS All Access also teased a dive into Cadet Sylvia Tilly's (Mary Wiseman) life and her "journey aboard the USS Discovery and her friendship with an unlikely partner."

A fourth short will introduce us to a man named Craft (Aldis Hodge) who's the only human on a deserted ship.

Alex Kurtzman, Discovery co-creator and executive producer, says the shorts will have closed-ended stories, but will reveal clues about what's to come in future episodes of the main show. So far, we have confirmation that Spock, originally played by Leonard Nimoy, will appear in the new season.

Short Treks will debut monthly starting this fall.