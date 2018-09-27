Star Trek: Short Treks trailer beams in for 'Runaway' beginnings

CBS All Access has unveiled the trailer for next week's Star Trek: Short Treks episode, Runaway. Short Treks is a series of short films all based in the Star Trek universe. The shorts are directly related to Star Trek: Discovery, and will continue at a clip of one-per-month ahead of Discovery's expected premiere. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company).

Each Short Trek episode will be 10-15 minutes and will take a deeper dive into key Star Trek characters or themes. The first, titled "Runaway," focuses on Ensign Sylvia Tilly, during her time on the Discovery. Each of the shorts take place at different moments in time in relation to the first season of Discovery, and all will air exclusively on CBS All Access.

Here's the schedule of the upcoming episodes along with the official descriptions:

Runaway, Thursday, Oct. 4: Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye.

Calypso, Thursday, Nov. 8: After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an AI computer interface.

The Brightest Star, Thursday, Dec. 6: Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.

The Escape Artist, Thursday, Jan. 3: Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship, just in time to try out his latest con.