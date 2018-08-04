CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Star Trek fans, William Shatner celebrate Patrick Stewart's return to Picard

Fans of Next Generation's Jean-Luc Picard are jubilant about his upcoming CBS All Access show.

Picard Day

 Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Star Trek fans got a shock Saturday when Patrick Stewart announced his new CBS All Access show spotlighting Jean-Luc Picard's next chapter.

Twitter went abuzz shortly after Stewart's reveal at the Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, with fans both in Stewart's presence and online posting messages of happiness.

Original Capt. Kirk, William Shatner, tweeted praise for Stewart's return on Saturday night.

And actor Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley on Star Trek: The Next Generation, had his own silly, superlong tweet.

And you can watch Stewart make the announcement in these tweets:

And see him tear up in front of the fans.

Are you excited by the return of Picard? Party on in the comments.

First published Aug. 4, 2018 at 3:37 p.m. PT and updated throughout the Star Trek Convention's weekend.

Now Playing: Watch this: At Comic-Con 2018, Star Trek: Discovery cast teases a...
5:06
Next Article: The 3D printed gun controversy: Everything you need to know