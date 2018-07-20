Star Trek: Discovery brings Spock aboard and more revelations from Comic-Con 2018

Jan Thijs/CBS

Star Trek: Discovery will bring on the franchise's most famous Vulcan for its second season.

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed that Spock would appear when the show comes back in January. But a sizzle reel shown before the crowds at a San Diego Comic-Con panel suggested Spock wouldn't right away, and that he appears to be linked to mysterious red bursts that serve as the central mystery of the season.

The first season of Discovery had a lot riding on its shoulders, from bringing back the Star Trek franchise to television and winning over old fans to serving as the flagship show for the CBS All Access streaming service (disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company). The producers opted to introduce darker themes, a continuing storyline and more complex characters on par with modern shows.

This year at Comic-Con, Star Trek: Discovery got upgraded to the larger Hall H venue, home to the biggest headliners at the convention. The panelists didn't disappoint, offering up a teaser and dropping a lot tidbits for the upcoming season.

Other revelations:

Kurtzman also promised that there would be a lot of answers to lingering questions for the show. "We know we owe you some answers, and you'll get them," he said, adding that they may not be what you expect.



"We're synching up with canon this year," Kurtzman added.



Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, said we would meet the Enterprise's original "Number One," played by Rebecca Romijn. She was originally played by Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.



Wilson Cruz, the actor who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on the show, confirmed he would be back, but didn't specify how. Culber's character was killed off in the first season. "Gay love saved the universe," he said.



Doug Jones, who plays the Kelpian first officer of the ship, said the crew will head to the Kelpian homeworld.



Will Captain Gabriel Lorca be back? "Maybe," Kurtzman said.



Mary Chieffo's L'Rell character is still in charge of the Klingon Empire, although she's struggling to lead in a patriarchal society.



L'Rell and Ash Tyler will have some complex conversations about their unorthodox relationship.

