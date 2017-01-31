'Star Trek: Discovery' finally warps into production

Up Next Car2Go gets fancy by adding Mercedes-Benz vehicles to its fleet

The final frontier is open for business again. CBS posted a promo video on Tuesday announcing the start of production on "Star Trek: Discovery," the next television series entry in the Star Trek universe. The video is more about building fan excitement than giving anything away about plots, sets or characters. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

The footage kicks off with a quick history lesson on Gene Roddenberry and how Star Trek started on a typewriter in 1964. It touches on the various TV shows and then unleashes some very brief glimpses of sets under construction in a large studio space.

We get a look at the clapperboard used for the first take on the series. It lists David Semel, who has worked on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "American Horror Story," as the director. The video rolls into some teasing looks at costumes, including a Federation uniform, a computer model for a starship and what appears to be a captain's chair. There's plenty here for fans to delve into if you don't mind hitting pause for a close look.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere on CBS and then be available through the CBS All Access streaming service. After some delays, a premiere date has yet to be set.

