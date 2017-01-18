'Star Trek: Discovery' casts James Frain as Spock's father, Sarek

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Photo by CBS

"Star Trek: Discovery," the upcoming show that takes place about a decade before the original "Star Trek: The Original Series," has cast British actor James Frain to play Spock's father, Sarek.

Production on "Discovery" begins next week in Toronto. With that in mind, the show may not hit its updated premiere date of May, according to Variety (it was originally set for a January premiere). The show is produced by CBS Television Studios and will premiere CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access (Disclaimer: CBS is CNET's parent company).

"This is an ambitious project; we will be flexible on a launch date if it's best for the show," said CBS in a written statement. "We've said from the beginning it's more important to do this right than to do it fast."

"Discovery" is the first show to be announced as developed for CBS All Access, the media's video streaming service, and it will also be available on Netflix in other countries.

In addition to Frain (who you may recognize from "Gotham," "Agent Carter" or "True Blood"), the series will star Sonequa Martin-Green ("The Walking Dead," "The Good Wife") as the show lead. Martin-Green will play the lieutenant commander of the USS Discovery spaceship. We also know the show will feature Klingons, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones and more.

