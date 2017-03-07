Donna Ward/Getty Images

When "Star Trek: Discovery" launches into space later this year, a fresh captain will give commands on the bridge. Jason Isaacs has come on board for the role of Captain Lorca in the upcoming CBS All Access streaming series, CBS announced Tuesday. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

While the captain of the Discovery is expected to be a big role, Sonequa Martin-Green ("The Walking Dead") as the ship's lieutenant commander is considered the main character.

Isaacs, a British actor known for the Harry Potter movies and "The OA" on Netflix, isn't the only big name in charge of a Federation starship in the series. Michelle Yeoh ("Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon") stars as the captain of the Starship Shenzhou. CBS also announced the addition of Mary Wiseman to the crew on Tuesday. She'll play Tilly, a Starfleet Academy cadet assigned to the Discovery.

Despite delays, "Star Trek: Discovery" is now in production and could be released in late summer or early fall.

Isaacs joins a long line of Star Trek captains with diverse personalities. It will be interesting to see how his role shapes up, especially since it isn't expected to be the show's main focus.