The Star Trek television universe is expanding

For CBS, Star Trek: Discovery is just the beginning.

CBS Television Studios on Tuesday announced a five-year deal with Star Trek: Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout production company, who will oversee the production of new Star Trek series.

The deal, which runs through 2023, is reported to include new traditional shows such as Discovery, shorter miniseries and possibly animation. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

And whereas Star Trek: Discovery runs on the CBS All Access streaming service in the US and Netflix internationally, the new deal includes having these shows potentially air on broadcast channels, cable and streaming services.

Kurtzman was recently elevated to showrunner for Discovery, taking over the role from departing executive producers Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg last week. The show's second season is currently in production and is expected to air in 2019.

One of these possible shows could be a huge deal for fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The Hollywood Reporter says Patrick Stewart might reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a series that would be led by Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman, a former executive producer on Discovery. THR's sources say a deal isn't close to complete, and might not happen.

Meanwhile Variety is reporting four more possible shows. These include a series set at Starfleet Academy from the creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz (who developed CW's reboot of Dynasty and Marvel's Runaways series for Hulu); a limited series based on the Wrath of Khan movie; another limited series with no available plot details; and an animated series.

None of these possible shows have been confirmed. CBS gave no comment on the reports.

First published June 19 at 1:28 p.m. ET.

Update, 5:17 p.m. ET: Adds reports of possible new Star Trek shows.