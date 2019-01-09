Star Trek 4 movie reportedly shelved, but more shows on the way

Enlarge Image Paramount Pictures

While Star Trek: Discovery is impressing fans with an extra dose of "action, wit and color," it looks like the Star Trek 4 movie has apparently been put on hold indefinitely. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Deadline reported on Jan. 8 that Star Trek's first female director S.J. Clarkson for Star Trek 4 was jumping off the Enterprise to go direct the upcoming HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

In August 2018, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth (who played Kirk's father in the 2009 Star Trek film) might not rejoin the series due to contract problems.

With both the director gone and two of the stars walking away due to salary disputes, Star Trek 4 sadly won't be engaging audiences anytime soon.

Paramount Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Star Trek fans shouldn't feel too distraught. In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, fans also have more than one new animated series to look forward to.

On Jan. 8, producer and writer Alex Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter that there'll be a "minimum of two" animated series as he continues to build out the Star Trek franchise.

In addition to Star Trek: Lower Decks (the half-hour animated comedy from Rick and Morty producer Mike McMahan), CBS All Access has also ordered two more installments of shortform series Star Trek: Short Treks.

If that's not enough new Star Trek shows for fans, there's also the Patrick Stewart-led untitled Picard series, a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh, and The Starfleet Academy from producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage in the works.

Season 2 of Discovery premieres on CBS All Access in the US on Jan. 17, and on Netflix around the world. The new season begins with an episode titled Brother, which picks up right where season 1 left off with the arrival of the Enterprise.

