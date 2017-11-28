Square

Square, the company behind those ubiquitous white registers you see in coffee shops and boutiques, has officially opened its first retail store called the Square Showroom. The idea behind the store is to give business owners a chance to try out products like Square's point-of-sale hardware as well as its slate of business software.

The Square Showroom is located in New York and will also offer a support desk for troubleshooting problems and will feature goods and items sold by merchants using Square.

If you're interested in visiting the Square Showroom, it's at 197 Mulberry Street in Manhattan and will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekdays by appointment only.